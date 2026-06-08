Digvijay Singh, Head of Parliamentary Panel On Education, Urges PM Modi to Roll Back CBSE’s Three-Language Policy

“Despite its own Governing Body’s decision, the CBSE issued a circular on May 15, 2026, asking for the implementation of 3rd language instruction in Grade IX from 15 July 2026. The NCERT has not yet released graded textbooks of language and the CBSE has therefore recommended the use of the NCERT’s Grade 6 textbooks. It is not clear how and why the CBSE has so evidently overturned its Governing Body’s decision, and in a way that threatens the academic planning of thousands of schools across the country,” the Congress MP said.