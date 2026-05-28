Supreme Court to Review CBSE Three-Language Policy: Is It an Unreasonable Burden on Students?

The unfolding crisis has now knocked on the doors of the highest court in the land. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has stepped in to examine whether the CBSE's directive places an "unreasonable" emotional and cognitive burden on children. What makes this judicial intervention notable is its focus not on the grand philosophy of language education, but on the gritty, logistical truth of the matter. The apex court is zooming in on a harsh reality that every school principal already knows too well: there is a staggering, systemic dearth of qualified teachers and appropriate textbooks to pull this off seamlessly.