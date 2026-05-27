Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Plea Against CBSE’s Three-Language Policy

The Supreme Court of India agreed to examine a plea challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new three-language policy for Class 9 students.
The court issued notices to the Centre, CBSE and National Council of Educational Research and Training, seeking replies within two weeks.
Under the new policy, effective July 1, Class 9 students must study three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, in line with the NEP 2020.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea challenging a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students beginning July 1.
According to a recent circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.
The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.