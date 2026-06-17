NEEPCO Issues Monsoon Water Release Advisory in Arunachal

In an advisory, DGM (Tech) of the Hydro Structure Maintenance & Infrastructure Division, Taba Gagung, said that relentless rainfall in the catchment areas of the Pare River could cause the reservoir water level to rise to an elevation of 245.15 meters. To maintain structural safety and ensure uninterrupted power generation, excess water may be released gradually through the dam's radial gates in a regulated manner.
The official further cautioned that in the event of sudden flash floods or an abrupt rise in inflows, all radial gates of the dam could be opened at any moment to facilitate emergency discharge and avert downstream disasters.
The corporation has asked local administrative authorities, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, and residents to widely share this warning with villagers around the reservoir area, as well as those living along the downstream banks of the Pare River and near the powerhouse.
The advisory strictly urged the public to refrain from venturing near the reservoir or riverbanks during the monsoon period. Livestock owners have also been advised to keep their animals, including Mithun, cattle, goats, and pigs, away from the river to prevent any accidents or loss of property.
NEEPCO cautioned that any activity undertaken in violation of this public safety warning could lead to fatal accidents, for which the individuals concerned would be solely responsible.