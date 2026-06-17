Tom Holland Confirms Marriage to Zendaya, Says His Family Members ‘Were All There’ At The Wedding

Tom Holland finally confirmed his marriage to Zendaya.
The actor said their family members were present at the wedding.
The couple will be seen together in Spider Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.
In March this year, Tom Holland and Zendaya sparked wedding speculation when the actress was seen stepping out with a gold band on her finger. Reports claimed that they secretly tied the knot. At that time, Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, at the SAG Actor Awards 2026, told Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When the reporter tried to clarify, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”
Tom Holland and Zendaya are married
Now Holland has also confirmed that he and Zendaya are married. When Esquire asked the actor about a series of AI-generated wedding photos which were circulated online and liked by 10m Instagram accounts, Holland said his grandmother was briefly offended as she thought she hadn’t been invited.
When asked if he had send messages to any other family members, the 30-year-old actor replied, “No, because they were all there.” He didn't say much and added, “That’s all you’ll get on that,” before the follow-up question.
Tom on his bond with Zendaya
Speaking up on his bond with Zendaya, Tom shared, “Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time.”
He further said that they can support each other in ways that only they can, because only they “understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.”
He called Zendaya his “best friend” and is the “happiest” when he is with her and has “never felt so supported and safe, ever.”
Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship timeline
Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 during the casting and screen tests for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). The onscreen romance continued in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Their dating rumours started in 2017. They made their relationship public in July 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles, but maintained privacy in their lives. They never openly spoke about their relationship, though they were spotted together on several occasions and events.
In January 2025, the engagement rumours started when the Dune star flaunted a diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globe Awards.