Tom Holland To Retire As Spider-Man After Brand New Day? Actor Opens Up On The Future Of Spider-Man After Him

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Tom Holland said he would feel “so content swinging off into the sunset” and handing off Spider-Man to someone else in the future.

Spider-Man
Tom Holland on Spider-Man future Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Tom Holland won't be playing Spider-Man forever, but he is looking beyond "whatever that looks like."

  • He is playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

  • The movie will hit the cinemas this July.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker stepping into a darker phase, dealing with loss, isolation and new threats in the MCU. The third part ended with the world forgetting who Peter Parker was. The fourth instalment of Spider-Man will start from the events of No Way Home. Holland, 29, is now looking at the future of Spider-Man.

He first played Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Since then, he has appeared in three Spider-Man movies, and the fourth instalment is Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In an interview, Holland said he would feel “so content swinging off into the sunset” and handing off Spider-Man to someone else in the future.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster and BTS video - Instgaram/Spider-Man movie
Spider-Man Brand New Day Poster: Tom Holland Set For Next Big Adventure; BTS Video Amplifies Excitement

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tom Holland hints at retirement after Spider-Man: Brand New Day

“For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland told Empire. “Whatever that looks like, I don’t know.”

"But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset," Holland added, referring to Robert Downey Jr. playing Tony Stark, a father figure in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

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Apart from Spider-Man movies, Holland also reprised his role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).

Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Is Out Now. - Instgram
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Spider-Man 4 cast and release date

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel superhero film also stars Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon, Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, among others. It will debut in cinemas on July 31, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Holland also has Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, slated for theatrical release on July 17, 2026. Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, among others, round out the cast.

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