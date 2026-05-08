FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira Teases Official Song ‘Dai Dai’ Featuring Burna Boy – Watch

Global superstar Shakira released a teaser of “Dai Dai,” the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, featuring Afrobeats star Burna Boy

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FIFA World Cup 2026 official song dai dai Shakira burna boy teaser video
Colombian singer Shakira rehearses a day ahead of her free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, on May 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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  • Shakira announced her new track “Dai Dai” as the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem

  • She shared a teaser filmed at Rio’s Maracana Stadium, featuring Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy

  • The full track will be released on May 14, ahead of the tournament kickoff on June 11 in Mexico City

From Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, just in time for the FIFA World Cup, emerges a familiar global superstar: Shakira.

The Colombian singer shared a minute-long teaser clip on Thursday of a new song, writing on social media, “From Maracaná Stadium, here is “Dai Dai,” the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026.” She also included a mention of Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

In the video short, Shakira appears on the field of Maracaná Stadium, joined by dancers. “Here in this place / You belong,” she sings in English, a male voice harmonizing with her. “What broke you once / Made you strong.”

According to her post, the full song will arrive May 14.

The FIFA tournament will kick off on June 11 with Mexico taking on South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City.

Shakira is no stranger to World Cup anthems. Her song “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” was the official song of the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa.

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“Dai Dai” is not to be confused with Coca-Cola’s official anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a reimagination of Van Halen’s “Jump” that features Colombian singer J Balvin, drummer Travis Barker, pop/R&B singer Amber Mark and guitarist Steve Vai.

Mark’s rich, crystalline voice is the first heard on the track; she sings the song’s original English lyrics. Vai transforms its iconic guitar; Barker amplifies its percussion.

The greatest difference is found in Balvin’s contributions. He wrote a new verse — in Spanish — atop production courtesy of his collaborator L.E.X.V.Z, a sound he described to the Associated Press in March as “Brazilian funk with hard strings, kind of like hip-hop.”

“‘Jump’ is not a fútbol song,” he said of the original, using the Spanish word for soccer. “So that’s why I had to put the Latin love and passion for fútbol (in the lyrics).”

That’s certainly something Shakira knows a thing or two about.

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