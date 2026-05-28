Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, UEFA Conference League Final: Mateta's Goal Hands Eagles Their First European Trophy

Palace won their first-ever European trophy beating Rayo in the Conference League final
Mateta scored on the rebound in the 51st minute
Palace’s win keeps English teams on track for a sweep of the three main European men’s club competitions
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal as Crystal Palace won its first-ever European trophy by beating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday to give outgoing coach Oliver Glasner the perfect send-off.
Mateta scored on the rebound in the 51st minute after Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla parried Adam Wharton’s long-range shot.
Palace’s win keeps English teams on track for a sweep of the three main European men’s club competitions.
Aston Villa won the Europa League last week and Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.