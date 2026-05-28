Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, UEFA Conference League Final: Mateta's Goal Hands Eagles Their First European Trophy

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Associated Press
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Mateta scored on the rebound in the 51st minute after Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla parried Adam Wharton’s long-range shot

palace vs rayo vallecano
Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates after scoring during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Palace won their first-ever European trophy beating Rayo in the Conference League final

  • Mateta scored on the rebound in the 51st minute

  • Palace’s win keeps English teams on track for a sweep of the three main European men’s club competitions

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal as Crystal Palace won its first-ever European trophy by beating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday to give outgoing coach Oliver Glasner the perfect send-off.

Mateta scored on the rebound in the 51st minute after Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla parried Adam Wharton’s long-range shot.

Palace’s win keeps English teams on track for a sweep of the three main European men’s club competitions.

Aston Villa won the Europa League last week and Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

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