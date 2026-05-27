India Vs Jamaica LIVE Score, Unity Cup 2026: Blue Tigers Take On Reggae Boyz At The Valley

India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes.
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong.
Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh.
India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: When Did IND Last Play In UK
The last time the Blue Tigers played in the UK was in 2002, also against Jamaica, when the sides met twice in friendly matches in Watford and Wolverhampton.
India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: IND Coach Jamil Ahead Of Match
“We have selected players who performed well in the ISL,” said Jamil in the press conference on Monday. “Based on that, we will continue to build the team. Whoever performs well gets selected.”
India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: Match Details
The match will kick off at 12am IST on Thursday. All the games of the Unity Cup are being played at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC.