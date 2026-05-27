India Vs Jamaica LIVE Score, Unity Cup 2026: Blue Tigers Take On Reggae Boyz At The Valley

India Vs Jamaica, Unity Cup 2026: The second game of the tournament features India square-off against Jamaica. Get play-by-play updates of the India vs Jamaica clash at the Valley stadium in London, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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India vs Jamaica Live Score
India vs Jamaica Live Score Unity Cup: IND take on JAM at the Valley X/IndianFootball
India vs Jamaica, Unity Cup Semi-final 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome to tonight's big clash as India men's national football team take on Jamaica in England for the Unity Cup semi-final. For the first time in 24 years that the Indian men’s team will play on English soil. The Blue Tigers are currently ranked 136th in the world while Jamaica are 71st and they just missed out on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to DR Congo. Get play-by-play updates of the India vs Jamaica clash at the Valley stadium in London, right here
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India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: IND Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes.

  • Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer.

  • Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong.

  • Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh.

India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: When Did IND Last Play In UK

The last time the Blue Tigers played in the UK was in 2002, also against Jamaica, when the sides met twice in friendly matches in Watford and Wolverhampton.

India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: IND Coach Jamil Ahead Of Match

“We have selected players who performed well in the ISL,” said Jamil in the press conference on Monday. “Based on that, we will continue to build the team. Whoever performs well gets selected.”

India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup: Match Details

The match will kick off at 12am IST on Thursday. All the games of the Unity Cup are being played at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC.

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