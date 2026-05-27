Congress Urges Siddaramaiah To Step Down As Karnataka CM, Offer Delhi Role

The Congress attempted to resolve the political impasse over the top position in Karnataka with several meetings on Tuesday between the party leadership and chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, with sources claiming that the high command pushed the CM to step aside by 28 May.



According to insiders, the veteran leader is also scheduled to host a breakfast meeting for the entire Karnataka cabinet at his official residence on Thursday morning and hold a press conference in Bengaluru tomorrow. As the Congress leadership tries to handle what is quickly becoming a tense succession battle within the state unit, the meeting is being carefully watched.