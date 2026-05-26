FIFA World Cup 2026 Ball: All You Need To Know About Adidas’ New ‘Trionda’

A cut open World Cup ball showing the technology used for tracking is displayed during a tour of a FIFA Museum exhibit at Science World in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP

A cut open World Cup ball showing the technology used for tracking is displayed during a tour of a FIFA Museum exhibit at Science World in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP