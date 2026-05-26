FIFA World Cup 2026 Ball: All You Need To Know About Adidas’ New ‘Trionda’

The Trionda is the official FIFA World Cup 2026 ball, created by Adidas
Its name means “three waves” in Spanish, symbolising the three host nations
A 500 Hz motion sensor chip embedded inside records ball data in real time
The FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and starts in June, is a historic edition of the tournament. Featuring 48 teams, this is the largest iteration of the competition, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball is a historic one as well.
Developed in collaboration with FIFA by Adidas, the “Trionda” is one of its kind for multiple reasons, including its pioneering connected-ball technology and visual elements representing the three North American co-hosts.
Let’s look at all the details about the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball – the Trionda.
Why is FIFA World Cup 2026 Ball Called ‘Trionda’?
Trionda translates to “three waves” in Spanish, representing the three host nations. The ball features three colours, with blue representing the US, red representing Canada, and green representing Mexico. The ball also features a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and a star for the United States.
Gold detailing has also been added to the ball as a tribute to the FIFA World Cup trophy.
“The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here and it’s a beauty!” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “I am happy and proud to present TRIONDA. Adidas have created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year’s host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States.”
“I can’t wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net. The countdown to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever is on – and the ball is rolling!”
Trionda’s New Design
The Trionda is constructed with four panels that connect at the centre to form a triangular pattern. The ball features deep seams to improve flight stability and maintain evenly distributed drag as the ball travels through the air.
FIFA claimed that the icons embossed on the surface of the ball will improve its grip during dribbling and shooting in wet and humid conditions.
Interestingly, the Trionda is manufactured by Forward Sports, a Pakistani manufacturing company in Sialkot, which also made the Al-Rihla, the official ball of the 2022 World Cup.
Embedded Sensor Chip
The biggest technological upgrade inside the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball is the presence of an integrated 500Hz motion sensor chip. It records data 500 times per second, detecting the exact point of ball contact, speed, trajectory, spin, and direction.
Developed by Adidas, the sensor weighs around 14 grams and is embedded directly into one of the ball’s outer panels. It does not affect the bounce, weight, feel, or overall performance of the ball, and players will not notice it while kicking or heading.
However, since the sensors run continuously during matches, the FIFA World Cup 2026 balls will need to be charged before every match. The balls reportedly last around six hours on full charge, enough to cover pre-match warm-ups and the full duration of the game.
How Does It Help VAR?
The Trionda’s internal sensor will work in tandem with the high-speed cameras installed across the World Cup venues, which will track the players’ movements. Combined with the data from the ball, VAR will be able to see a live 3D model of the match in real time.
This new system can reportedly identify the position of every player and the ball around 50 times per second, allowing VAR to quickly make calls related to offside and touch-based incidents.
What is the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball called?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 official ball is named Trionda, designed by Adidas.
Why is the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball called Trionda?
Trionda means “three waves” in Spanish, representing the three host nations of the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 start?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on June 11, with Mexico vs South Africa at Estadio Azteca.