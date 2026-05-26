Laura Siegemund Vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open: German Clay Specialist Tests Japanese Star’s Mettle

Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the women’s singles first-round match at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on May 26, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka live score French Open 2026 Roland-Garros Grand Slam
Laura Siegemund in action in French Open 2024. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first-round clash between Laura Siegemund and Naomi Osaka at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Siegemund, ranked world No. 47, is a clay specialist and former quarter-finalist at Roland-Garros. The 38-year-old has not enjoyed the best form in the last five months, but secured back-to-back wins in Rome. She will face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who has had strong runs in Madrid and Rome. However, the Japanese star has not advanced beyond the third round in Paris and faces a tough challenge against the German. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka tennis match right here.
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Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: History From Kouame!

Moise Kouame, a 17-year-old wildcard entrant, has vanquished former US Open champion Marin Cilic to become the youngest to make the Roland Garros second round since 1992, and also the youngest Frenchman to win a match at the clay court Grand Slam since 1980. Kouame beats Cilic 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-1 to loud cheers at Court Simonne Mathieu! 

Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play

Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka

  • Series: French Open 2026

  • Venue: Court Suzanne-Lenglen

  • Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

  • Time: 5:15 PM IST (tentative)

Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Laura Siegemund’s first-round clash with Naomi Osaka. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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