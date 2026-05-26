Laura Siegemund Vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open: German Clay Specialist Tests Japanese Star’s Mettle

Laura Siegemund in action in French Open 2024. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first-round clash between Laura Siegemund and Naomi Osaka at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Siegemund, ranked world No. 47, is a clay specialist and former quarter-finalist at Roland-Garros. The 38-year-old has not enjoyed the best form in the last five months, but secured back-to-back wins in Rome. She will face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who has had strong runs in Madrid and Rome. However, the Japanese star has not advanced beyond the third round in Paris and faces a tough challenge against the German. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka tennis match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 May 2026, 05:30:54 pm IST Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: History From Kouame! Moise Kouame, a 17-year-old wildcard entrant, has vanquished former US Open champion Marin Cilic to become the youngest to make the Roland Garros second round since 1992, and also the youngest Frenchman to win a match at the clay court Grand Slam since 1980. Kouame beats Cilic 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-1 to loud cheers at Court Simonne Mathieu!

26 May 2026, 05:05:59 pm IST Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

26 May 2026, 04:51:08 pm IST Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time: 5:15 PM IST (tentative)