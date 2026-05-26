Elina Svitolina Vs Anna Bondar, French Open: Ukrainian Seventh Seed Enters Roland Garros Second Round
Elina Svitolina survived a thriller against Anna Bondar to reach the women's singles second round of the French Open 2026. The Ukrainian seventh seed lost the first set but kept the match alive with a dominant show in the second. In the decider, the 31-year-old trailed 1-3, fought back to serve at 5-4, but only to be broken by her Hungarian opponent, forcing a tiebreaker. After a hard-fought 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-3) win, Svitolina will face Spaniard qualifier Kaitlin Quevedo, who defeated local wild card Leolia Jeanjean 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2).
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