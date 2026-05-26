Elina Svitolina Vs Anna Bondar, French Open: Ukrainian Seventh Seed Enters Roland Garros Second Round

Elina Svitolina survived a thriller against Anna Bondar to reach the women's singles second round of the French Open 2026. The Ukrainian seventh seed lost the first set but kept the match alive with a dominant show in the second. In the decider, the 31-year-old trailed 1-3, fought back to serve at 5-4, but only to be broken by her Hungarian opponent, forcing a tiebreaker. After a hard-fought 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-3) win, Svitolina will face Spaniard qualifier Kaitlin Quevedo, who defeated local wild card Leolia Jeanjean 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2).

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Elina Svitolina Vs Anna Bondar, French Open 2026 highlights
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts as she plays against Anna Bondar of Hungary during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Anna Bondar vs Svitolina Roland Garros
Anna Bondar of Hungary reacts as she plays against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026 Day 2 photo gallery
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns to Anna Bondar of Hungary during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Womens tennis 2026 Paris
Anna Bondar of Hungary returns to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Svitolina Rome champion form
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns to Anna Bondar of Hungary during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Svitolina vs Bondar match highlights gallery
Anna Bondar of Hungary returns to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Anna Bondar Roland Garros photos
Anna Bondar of Hungary reacts as she plays against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Roland Garros 2026 Round 1
Spectators cool themselves with hand fans during the first round women's singles tennis match between Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Anna Bondar of Hungary at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026 Womens Singles
Anna Bondar of Hungary reacts as she plays against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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