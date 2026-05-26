RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Check Dharamsala's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

RCB and GT finished as the top two teams in the IPL 2026 league standings
Brief rain interruptions are possible in Dharamsala, though a full match is still expected
The winner of Qualifier 1 will secure a direct spot in the IPL 2026 final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will battle for a direct place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final when they meet in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
RCB finished at the top of the table despite their final league-stage defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, while GT ended second with the same number of points but an inferior net run rate. The stakes are massive because the winner moves straight into the title clash, while the loser gets another shot through Qualifier 2.
RCB’s biggest strength this season has been their balanced lineup. Virat Kohli has once again anchored the batting, while Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David have provided middle-order firepower.
Their bowling unit has quietly become one of the most dangerous attacks in the tournament, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood delivering consistently in the powerplay. However, there remains some uncertainty around Phil Salt’s availability after fitness concerns, though team management confirmed he is under observation and close to full readiness.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, arrive with serious momentum after dominating Chennai Super Kings in their final league game. Much of their success has revolved around the explosive top order of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler.
GT’s pace attack could be the difference-maker in Dharamsala conditions, with Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna expected to enjoy the bounce and movement available at the venue. Rashid Khan’s middle-over control also gives Gujarat an edge if the surface slows down later in the game.
The HPCA Stadium has generally favored chasing teams under lights this season, and toss could play a crucial role once again. Interestingly, every previous IPL meeting between RCB and GT has been won by the side batting second, while the overall head-to-head record stands level at 4-4.
The key contest could be Bhuvneshwar Kumar against GT’s top order, especially after he dismissed Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler in their previous meeting this season. With both teams stacked with match-winners and carrying playoff pressure, Qualifier 1 promises to be one of the biggest clashes of IPL 2026.
RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Dharamsala Hourly Weather Forecast
Weather conditions in Dharamsala are expected to remain mostly favorable for cricket, although brief showers are possible around the evening hours before the match begins. Temperatures are likely to stay pleasant throughout the game, offering relief from the intense heat seen across much of North India recently.
Cloud cover and slight moisture in the air could help fast bowlers early in the innings, especially during the powerplay. However, unless rain intensifies unexpectedly, a full match is still expected at the HPCA Stadium.
RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav
Where will the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 be played?
The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
Is rain expected during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?
Yes, brief showers are possible in Dharamsala, but a full match is currently expected.