Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston LIVE Score, French Open: Spotlight On La Monf In His Final Roland Garros Opener

Gael Monfils will be up against Hugo Gaston in round one of French Open 2026 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of round one of the 2026 Roland Garros match between France's Gael Monfils and Hugo Gaston at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25. Gaston has given some noteworthy performances in the French Open in his career, including defeating Stan Wawrinka in an enthralling five-set match. He also took down Dominic Thiem in a deciding set back in 2020. While he's struggled with form in the recent past, last year he displayed fighting spirit by beating fellow French player Ugo Blanchet. On the other hand, Gael Monfils, who has already announced his retirement after the season, will be taking part in his final French Open and will try his best to entertain the fans present in the tournament for the last time.

LIVE UPDATES

25 May 2026, 11:04:57 pm IST Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston LIVE Score, French Open: Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 11:45 PM IST (tentative)