Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston LIVE Score, French Open: Spotlight On La Monf In His Final Roland Garros Opener

Gael Monfils will be up against Hugo Gaston in round one of French Open 2026 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of round one of the 2026 Roland Garros match between France's Gael Monfils and Hugo Gaston at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25. Gaston has given some noteworthy performances in the French Open in his career, including defeating Stan Wawrinka in an enthralling five-set match. He also took down Dominic Thiem in a deciding set back in 2020. While he's struggled with form in the recent past, last year he displayed fighting spirit by beating fellow French player Ugo Blanchet. On the other hand, Gael Monfils, who has already announced his retirement after the season, will be taking part in his final French Open and will try his best to entertain the fans present in the tournament for the last time.
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Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston LIVE Score, French Open:
Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston
Series: French Open 2026
Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier
Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
Time: 11:45 PM IST (tentative)
Gael Monfils vs Hugo Gaston LIVE Score, French Open: Greetings
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of round 1 match between Gael Monfils and Hugo Gaston in French Open 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.