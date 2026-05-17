PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Sets Dharamsala Ablaze With Power-Packed Fifty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, May 17, 2026. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, May 17, 2026. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia