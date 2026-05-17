PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Sets Dharamsala Ablaze With Power-Packed Fifty

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli blazed 58 off 37 balls against PBKS in Dharamsala
This was Virat Kohli 67th IPL half-century
Virat Kohli has now crossed the 500-run mark in IPL for the ninth time
Virat Kohli once again proved why he is a legend of the Indian Premier League as he slammed his 67th half-century in the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17.
Kohli brought up his fifty in just 31 balls and blazed four boundaries and three sixes before getting out at 58 off 37 balls. He has the most number of half-centuries in IPL followed by David Warner (57).
Virat Kohli has now crossed the 500-run mark for the ninth time, which is the most by any batter in the history of the IPL. David Warner and KL Rahul are the second in the list with seven 500 plus seasons each.
Though RCB lost the wicket of Jacob Bethell, it didn't perturb Virat Kohli, who forged a quick-fire 76-run stand with Devdutt Paddikal (45). Once Paddikal got out, Virat Kohli took charge and took on the Punjab bowlers all over the ground.
Virat eventually got out while playing a lofted shot to Yuzvendra Chahal, but added multiple jewels in his crown before his dismissal.
RCB eventually managed to put on a mammoth 222 runs on board with Venkatesh Iyer (73*) and Tim David (28*) playing crucial knocks towards the end.
PBKS have lost their last five matches and are at the 4th spot with 13 points in 12 matches. They need to chase the total down if they want to stay alive in the competition.