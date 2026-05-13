IPL 2026: German Influencer Drops Bombshell About Virat Kohli, Was ‘Offered Money’ To Defame RCB Star

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli warm ups before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli warm ups before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.