IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Creates Unwanted Record After Another Duck Against Mumbai Indians

The last time Kohli endured such a rough phase was during the 2022 IPL season. Back then, he registered consecutive golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in what turned out to be one of the toughest seasons of his T20 career. In IPL 2022, Kohli finished with only 341 runs at an average of 22.73, his lowest return in a full IPL campaign.