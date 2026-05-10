RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Raipur

IPL 2026, RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 12 points from 10 games, while Mumbai Indians have just six points and must win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Indian Premier League match

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Raipur
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 54th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (May 10). The game bears multiple sub-plots, including the return of return of IPL to Raipur after 10 years. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on collision course; Hardik Pandya is doubtful for the 'visitors' (RCB hosting MI); Mumbai are on the verge of elimination while Bengaluru are far better placed in the playoffs race. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
LIVE UPDATES

RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first against MI. Bengaluru going with an unchanged team, Patidar confirms. Suryakumar Yadav leading MI again and says Mumbai are unchanged too, which means no Hardik Pandya once again.

RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

Raipur is currently facing on-off rain, and RCB's match eve session was cut short due to downpour as well. But as per AccuWeather, there is 6% chance of cloud cover over the city today evening. Humidity will be at 38%. Temperatures will be varying from 38 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.

Check out the hourly weather forecast in our report.

RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match will start at 7:30pm IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm. The RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!

Good evening folks! We are building up to the start of match 54 of IPL 2026, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.

Published At:

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shahbaz Ahmed Castles Ruturaj Gaikwad For 42 | CSK 165/3 (15)

  2. RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Raipur

  3. CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis Sets Chepauk Ablaze With 17-Ball Fifty Against Super Kings

  4. PBKS Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Look To Reignite Campaign As Capitals Battle Blues

  5. IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  2. POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son; Accused Alleges Extortion

  3. Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

  4. How Suvendu Adhikari Went From TMC Loyalist To Ending Mamata’s Rule

  5. The Babri Conundrum: Former TMC Leader Humayun Kabir's Tricky Project

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  2. India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps