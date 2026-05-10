RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Raipur

RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first against MI. Bengaluru going with an unchanged team, Patidar confirms. Suryakumar Yadav leading MI again and says Mumbai are unchanged too, which means no Hardik Pandya once again.
RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
Raipur is currently facing on-off rain, and RCB's match eve session was cut short due to downpour as well. But as per AccuWeather, there is 6% chance of cloud cover over the city today evening. Humidity will be at 38%. Temperatures will be varying from 38 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.
RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match will start at 7:30pm IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm. The RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!
Good evening folks! We are building up to the start of match 54 of IPL 2026, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.