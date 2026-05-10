RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Raipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 54th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (May 10). The game bears multiple sub-plots, including the return of return of IPL to Raipur after 10 years. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on collision course; Hardik Pandya is doubtful for the 'visitors' (RCB hosting MI); Mumbai are on the verge of elimination while Bengaluru are far better placed in the playoffs race. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

10 May 2026, 07:08:08 pm IST RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

10 May 2026, 07:03:33 pm IST RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first against MI. Bengaluru going with an unchanged team, Patidar confirms. Suryakumar Yadav leading MI again and says Mumbai are unchanged too, which means no Hardik Pandya once again.

10 May 2026, 06:39:20 pm IST RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast Raipur is currently facing on-off rain, and RCB's match eve session was cut short due to downpour as well. But as per AccuWeather, there is 6% chance of cloud cover over the city today evening. Humidity will be at 38%. Temperatures will be varying from 38 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Check out the hourly weather forecast in our report.

10 May 2026, 06:35:19 pm IST RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match will start at 7:30pm IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm. The RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.