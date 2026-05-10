CSK Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings Eye Playoff Push Against Resurgent Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 53 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10, 2026. After a dismal start, CSK have regained form, winning back-to-back games and rising to sixth in the table with 10 points. With four games remaining, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side need to keep the pressure on the teams above them with a win today. LSG also mathematically remain in playoff contention after a nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Follow the play-by-play updates from the CSK vs LSG match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 May 2026, 01:55:40 pm IST CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Who Will Win? Two teams who need a win tonight to stay in the playoff race. CSK with form and home support on their side, and LSG with the willpower and having nothing left to lose. Who will end us as today's winner? Read our match prediction for the CSK vs LSG clash.

10 May 2026, 01:38:59 pm IST CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Will It Rain Today? With heavy rains and thunderstorm being forecast for Tamil Nadu, fans might be worried if rain will play spoilsport during today's CSK vs LSG match. Read our hourly weather report for Chennai.