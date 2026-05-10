CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
CSK take on LSG with IPL 2026 playoff spot on the line
Both teams in with a shout for the IPL 2026 playoff spot
LSG need to win all their remaining games if they are clinch the top four spot
Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants with both teams vying to stay alive in the IPL playoffs race at Chepauk on Sunday. CSK are still in contention for a top four spot despite inconsistent form this IPL 2026 season.
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will look to make the most of the home conditions when they welcome LSG, who are rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.
CSK, who have missed the services of MS Dhoni this season, have relied heavily on Sanju Samson who has been their batting mainstay. Gaikwad has been hot and cold with the bat whereas the foreign imports have not fired cylinders.
LSG, on the other hand, have just conjured three wins this season in 10 games. Rishabh Pant's form has been poor, with Mitchell Marsh's match-winning century helping them win against RCB and end their six-match losing streak. LSG will have to win all of their remaining matches to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race.
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
There could be morning showers in the city but post that, expect some sunshine and cloud cover. Temperatures will hover around 32 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be at 77% whereas cloud cover will be at 70%.
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 6.
CSK won: 2.
LSG won: 3.
No Result: 1
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, MS Dhoni, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Naman Tiwari.