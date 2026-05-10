CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Get the hourly weather report for Match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, 10 May at the Chepauk

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Daryl Mitchell
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. Photo: AP/Parthi Bhan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK take on LSG with IPL 2026 playoff spot on the line

  • Both teams in with a shout for the IPL 2026 playoff spot

  • LSG need to win all their remaining games if they are clinch the top four spot

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants with both teams vying to stay alive in the IPL playoffs race at Chepauk on Sunday. CSK are still in contention for a top four spot despite inconsistent form this IPL 2026 season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will look to make the most of the home conditions when they welcome LSG, who are rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.

CSK, who have missed the services of MS Dhoni this season, have relied heavily on Sanju Samson who has been their batting mainstay. Gaikwad has been hot and cold with the bat whereas the foreign imports have not fired cylinders.

LSG, on the other hand, have just conjured three wins this season in 10 games. Rishabh Pant's form has been poor, with Mitchell Marsh's match-winning century helping them win against RCB and end their six-match losing streak. LSG will have to win all of their remaining matches to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race.

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

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Chennai Hourly Weather Photo: AccuWeather
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There could be morning showers in the city but post that, expect some sunshine and cloud cover. Temperatures will hover around 32 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be at 77% whereas cloud cover will be at 70%.

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 6.

  • CSK won: 2.

  • LSG won: 3.

  • No Result: 1

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, MS Dhoni, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan


Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Naman Tiwari.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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