CSK Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Super Kings Elect To Field First; Check Playing XIs

CSK Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to field against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10

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CSK Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026
CSK won the toss and elected to field first against LSG in Chennai on May 10. Photo: X/IPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK won the toss and elected to field first

  • CSK are at the 6th spot, while, LSG are at the 10th

  • The match will start at 3:30 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10.

After losing their initial three matches of the season, CSK have gained momentum, and since then, the five-time champions have won five out of the seven matches played.

Sanju Samson has been their real game changer in the tournament and has won his new team at least three matches with the bat so far. Also, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who's having a flat tournament, also returned to form with back-to-back half-centuries in the last two matches.

CSK will enter this match with immense confidence, given their home conditions, and the potent spin duo of Akeal Hossain and Noor Ahmed makes them a real threat against LSG in a day game.

As for LSG, Rishabh Pant-led side come into this match on the back of a win with Mitchell Marsh scoring a blistering hundred. LSG need to win all of their remaining games, if they are to finish in the top four spot of the IPL 2026 standings

Check out the live score of CSK vs LSG match here.

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.

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CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The CSK vs LSG match in IPL 2026 will be available live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. See our detailed live-streaming guide for the match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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