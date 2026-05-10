CSK Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Super Kings Elect To Field First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
CSK won the toss and elected to field first
CSK are at the 6th spot, while, LSG are at the 10th
The match will start at 3:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10.
After losing their initial three matches of the season, CSK have gained momentum, and since then, the five-time champions have won five out of the seven matches played.
Sanju Samson has been their real game changer in the tournament and has won his new team at least three matches with the bat so far. Also, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who's having a flat tournament, also returned to form with back-to-back half-centuries in the last two matches.
CSK will enter this match with immense confidence, given their home conditions, and the potent spin duo of Akeal Hossain and Noor Ahmed makes them a real threat against LSG in a day game.
As for LSG, Rishabh Pant-led side come into this match on the back of a win with Mitchell Marsh scoring a blistering hundred. LSG need to win all of their remaining games, if they are to finish in the top four spot of the IPL 2026 standings
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The CSK vs LSG match in IPL 2026 will be available live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. See our detailed live-streaming guide for the match.