CSK Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Get live streaming information for Match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, scheduled for Sunday, 10 May at the MA Chidambara Stadium in Chennai

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CSK Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch
CSK Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG will face CSK on Sunday, May 9, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

  • The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India

  • Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website

Chennai Super Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with both teams entering the contest under very different circumstances.

CSK have revived their playoff hopes with back-to-back wins and currently sit in the middle of the points table with five victories from 10 games. The return to form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the impact of Sanju Samson at the top have transformed Chennai’s batting, while Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein continue to dominate on spin-friendly Chepauk wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, finally snapped their losing streak with a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will look to build momentum quickly.

Mitchell Marsh’s explosive century in the previous game has boosted confidence in the LSG camp, while youngster Prince Yadav has emerged as one of the breakout bowlers of IPL 2026 after dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck and delivering key breakthroughs consistently. However, LSG still remain at the bottom of the table and need victories in almost every remaining game to stay alive in the playoff race.

The Chepauk surface is expected to provide a balanced contest, though spinners are likely to become more influential as the afternoon game progresses. Historically, Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record with three wins compared to CSK’s two, but Chennai have looked far more settled in recent matches. With playoff pressure building and both teams carrying momentum from important victories, Sunday’s clash could become one of the defining matches of the IPL 2026 league stage.

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CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Live Streaming

Q

When and where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match 52 be played?

A

The IPL 2026 Match 52 between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on Sunday, May 9, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match 52?

A

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match 52 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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