CSK Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

The Chepauk surface is expected to provide a balanced contest, though spinners are likely to become more influential as the afternoon game progresses. Historically, Lucknow Super Giants hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record with three wins compared to CSK’s two, but Chennai have looked far more settled in recent matches. With playoff pressure building and both teams carrying momentum from important victories, Sunday’s clash could become one of the defining matches of the IPL 2026 league stage.