Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Clash?

Summary of this article
CSK face LSG in match 53 of the IPL 2026 in Chennai today
Both teams are in with a shout of finishing in the playoff spot
LSG are at the bottom of the IPL standings but a victory could see them topple MI and DC
Chennai Super Kings will look to climb up the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they face Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 at Chepauk on Sunday, May 10. The CSK team have had a stop-start season and also had to deal with the absence of MS Dhoni.
Sanju Samson's batting has kept them in the mix for the playoffs spot as well as Anshul Kamboj's wicket-taking bowling. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has blown hot and cold with the bat and the foreign imports have not performed particularly well.
As for LSG, Rishabh Pant-led side come into this match on the back of a win with Mitchell Marsh scoring a blistering hundred. LSG need to win all of their remaining games, if they are to finish in the top four spot of the IPL 2026 standings
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
The two teams meet for the first time this campaign and it will be a tight contest between two teams that have not lived up to the expectations. Given the form of both sides, Google has predicted 56% victory for CSK whereas LSG has 44% vote of confidence.
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Likely XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Impact Player:Shivam Dube
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
Impact Player: Himmat Singh