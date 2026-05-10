Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Clash?

Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 of the IPL 2026 with both teams knowing a victory is vital in the hunt for the playoff spot

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century with his batting partner Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK face LSG in match 53 of the IPL 2026 in Chennai today

  • Both teams are in with a shout of finishing in the playoff spot

  • LSG are at the bottom of the IPL standings but a victory could see them topple MI and DC

Chennai Super Kings will look to climb up the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they face Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 at Chepauk on Sunday, May 10. The CSK team have had a stop-start season and also had to deal with the absence of MS Dhoni.

Sanju Samson's batting has kept them in the mix for the playoffs spot as well as Anshul Kamboj's wicket-taking bowling. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has blown hot and cold with the bat and the foreign imports have not performed particularly well.

As for LSG, Rishabh Pant-led side come into this match on the back of a win with Mitchell Marsh scoring a blistering hundred. LSG need to win all of their remaining games, if they are to finish in the top four spot of the IPL 2026 standings

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

The two teams meet for the first time this campaign and it will be a tight contest between two teams that have not lived up to the expectations. Given the form of both sides, Google has predicted 56% victory for CSK whereas LSG has 44% vote of confidence.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
CSK Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings Eye Playoff Push Against Resurgent Super Giants
Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP
CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match
CSK Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
CSK Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match
CSK will face LSG in match 53 of IPL 2026 in Chennai on May 10. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
CSK Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match 53?
Related Content

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Likely XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Player:Shivam Dube

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player: Himmat Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings Eye Playoff Push Against Resurgent Super Giants

  2. IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 52

  4. CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  5. RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  2. POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son; Accused Alleges Extortion

  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  4. Patna HC Lawyers Announce Abstention From Work, Cite ‘Insulting’ Behaviour By Judges

  5. Delhi On High Alert After Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Possible Terror Threat

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  4. Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps