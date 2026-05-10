Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Clash?

Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century with his batting partner Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP

Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century with his batting partner Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP