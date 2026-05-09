CSK Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 53?

Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in a quest to book a place in the playoffs of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
CSK Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026
CSK will face LSG in match 53 of IPL 2026 in Chennai on May 10. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK will be up against LSG in match 53 of IPL 2026 in Chennai

  • According to Chat GPT, CSK have a 58% chance of winning against LSG

  • The match will be played at 3:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 53 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 9.

After losing their first three matches, CSK went on to win five out of the last seven matches to keep themselves in the playoff race. They are currently placed at the 6th spot with 10 points from 5 wins and the same number of losses from 10 matches.

Sanju Samson has been the mainstay of CSK's batting with 402 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.43. They are heavily reliant on the Kerala batter's form, as whenever he's performed well, CSK have gone on to win the match.

Their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was out of form for the majority of the tournament but got back his touch in time with crucial unbeaten knocks of 74 and 67 in the last two matches.

On the other hand, LSG broke their winless streak of six matches with a 9-run victory against defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, despite the win, they are at the bottom of the points table with 6 points from 10 matches.

Related Content
CSK and LSG will lock horns in match 53 of IPL 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 10. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
CSK Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Playoff-Chasing Chennai Face Rishabh Pant's Peppy Lucknow In Crunch Match
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 48
Sanju Samson celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. - AP
IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s 87 Not Out Powers Chennai To Comfortable Win Over Delhi Capitals
Related Content

Even if they win all their remaining four matches, they'll end up at 14 points, which means that they're almost out of the tournament, yet they would want to put their best foot forward against the five-time champions and would try to spoil their party.

Aussie giant, Mitchell Marsh, finally came good in the last match and displayed his hitting prowess with a blistering 111 knock off 56 balls. Also, Rishabh Pant gave us a glimpse of his true self with his 10-ball 35 in the slog overs.

With their explosive batting finally complementing their fiery bowling, LSG looks like they are coming into their own, and it won't be an easy task for CSK to go past them.

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, Chennai Super Kings have a 58% of chance of winning against Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 of IPL 2026. It backs its prediction with the following reasons:

- CSK are playing at home at Chepauk, where spinners have an upper hand over pacers, and they have better spinners than LSG in the form of Akeal Hossain and Noor Ahmed.

- While LSG have more match winners in their team, the likes of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad provide better stability to CSK.

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Likely XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

Q

When and where will the match between CSK and LSG be played?

A

The match between CSK and LSG will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10.

Q

Who will win the match between CSK and LSG?

A

According to Chat GPT, CSK have a 58% chance of winning against LSG

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  2. IPL Dispatch: Axar Patel Jumps Elimination Gun; Fake Ticket-Sellers Arrested

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  4. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  2. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  3. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  4. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  5. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 08, 2026

  2. Suvendu Adhikari: The Man Who Beat Mamata Twice Is Now Bengal CM

  3. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  4. How Samik Bhattacharya Became BJP's Trump Card In Urban Bengal

  5. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  2. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps