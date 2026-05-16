IPL Dispatch: Akash Singh Serves Triple Notice; Playoffs Race Gets More Intriguing

Akash Singh, right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI

Akash Singh, right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI