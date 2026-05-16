IPL Dispatch: Akash Singh Serves Triple Notice; Playoffs Race Gets More Intriguing

Summary of this article
CSK, LSG players wore black armbands to condole Uttar Pradesh storm victims
Kartik Sharma hit 42-ball 71 to finally come good on promise
Bangladesh meet Pakistan in second Test; Sourav Ganguly recalls match-fixing scandal days
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have nothing left to lose now. Out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs race, Rishabh Pant's men are seeking pride and confidence before their imminent league-stage exit. But they have the power to hurt others' chances along the way, just like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) witnessed on Friday (May 15).
Mitchell Marsh played a superlative knock which appeared destined to be a hundred before an unfortunate run-out cut it short. The innings, though, was impactful enough to take his team to thumping victory and also put the Super Kings in a bonafide do-or-die scenario. If the five-time champions do not win their remaining two games, versus SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans (GT), they are headed out the door.
Lucknow, meanwhile, are left to face Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings and victory in either of those games would adversely affect their respective opponents' qualification hopes. Eight of 10 teams are still in the reckoning and with 11 matches to come, the tournament is as open and engrossing as it can get.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 59
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|0.355
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|-0.198
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
In Memory Of The Departed
At the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, players from the CSK as well as LSG camps wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the match got underway. The gesture was in memory of the departed souls from the storm that hit Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. "Standing in solidarity with the families affected by the storms in Uttar Pradesh," CSK posted on their official X handle.
Not(e) Another One!
Players pulling out written notes after achieving milestones is becoming a norm, rather an exception in IPL 2026. Lucknow's Akash Singh was the latest practitioner of the 'parchi' (chit) celebration.
After each of his three wickets, the left-arm pacer pulled out a small note from his pocket and held it up to the cameras and the departing batters. The chit featured the message: "Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game."
Akash later told the host broadcaster that the note was a way to motivate himself. But not everyone is a fan of the mode of celebration. Fast bowling legend Dale Steyn put out a cryptic tweet that made his thoughts on the matter amply clear:
"Time to put the papers away. It ain’t trending no more. Actually, to be honest, never really was."
Photo Of The Day
Kartik Sharma, who had earlier shown glimpses of his talent finally came into his own, slamming a blistering 71 off just 42 balls to help CSK post a competitive total of 187 for five. The 19-year-old Rajasthan batter came in to bat when the Super Kings were struggling at 36 for 2 in 5.3 overs and later forged a crucial 70-run stand with Dewald Brevis for the fourth wicket to take his team from 52/3 to 122/3.
He was bought by CSK for a whopping INR 14.20 crore in the auction but was unable to justify his price tag until now. His Friday knock could not take the visitors to the finish line, but augurs well for him and them as they continue to vie for a playoffs berth.
Up Next...
From Lucknow, the IPL caravan heads to Kolkata as the Eden Garden readies to host match 60, between the Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Back home after almost a month on the road and with their campaign hanging by a thread, KKR will aim to stay alive in the league. The second-placed GT, on the other hand, would become the first team this season to seal a playoffs spot if they win.
Some good news for the hosts is that injured mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled in the nets on Friday. "The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," a statement from the franchise read.
Quote Of The Day
After his team’s seven-wicket defeat to LSG, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted that his bowlers failed to live up to expectations. He said the side will address the shortcomings ahead of their remaining two league games.
"Bowling had an off-day today," said Gaikwad at the post-match presentation, adding, "the first challenge is getting to Chennai and make sure we improve on the areas we need to improve, and then adapt and assess the conditions (in the remaining to league games)."
Gaikwad, however, appeared unfazed by the setback to their playoff hopes, saying the task was still manageable. "It is simple (playoff hopes), nothing complicated. Nothing to worry about, just ensure we have a good day and hope that we turn things around."
Elsewhere...
In neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan are eyeing a strong comeback after their 104-run defeat in the Mirpur opener. The arch-rivals lock horns for the second and final Test in Sylhet, beginning Saturday.
A fit-again Babar Azam looks set to bolster Pakistan's playing XI, though the team management refrained from finalising the playing XI on match eve, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed saying the side would take a final call after assessing the pitch at the toss. The conditions become especially pivotal given thunderstorms and intermittent rain forecast in the city.
Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has recalled how he asked senior teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble about whether they had ever been approached in connection with match-fixing, during a period when Indian cricket was engulfed in controversy. In a podcast conversation with Raj Shamani, Ganguly revisited the early 2000s, a period when global cricket was rocked by widespread betting and match-fixing allegations.
Who won the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?
Lucknow Super Giants won match 59 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.
Who was named the Player of the Match in the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?
Mitchell Marsh was named the Player of the Match in the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 match for his 38-ball 90.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 59 of IPL 2026?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap after match 59 of IPL 2026 with 22 wickets, while Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 508 runs.