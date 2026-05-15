LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Players Wearing Black Armbands To Condole UP Storm Tragedy

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants won toss, opted to bowl
Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for Lucknow
CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey
All players wore black armbands, observed minute's silence
Players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15).
The gesture was in memory of the departed souls from the storm that hit Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. "Standing in solidarity with the families affected by the storms in Uttar Pradesh," CSK posted on its official X handle.
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai. Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for Lucknow, while CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey.
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.