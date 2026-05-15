LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Players Wearing Black Armbands To Condole UP Storm Tragedy

The black armbands and a minute of silence observed by Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants were in memory of the departed souls from the storm that hit Uttar Pradesh in the last few days

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LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Players Wearing Black Armbands To Condole UP Storm Tragedy
Lucknow Super Giants' players wearing black armbands during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants won toss, opted to bowl

  • Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for Lucknow

  • CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey

  • All players wore black armbands, observed minute's silence

Players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15).

ALSO READ: LSG Vs CSK Live Score

The gesture was in memory of the departed souls from the storm that hit Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. "Standing in solidarity with the families affected by the storms in Uttar Pradesh," CSK posted on its official X handle.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai. Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for Lucknow, while CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey.

ALSO READ: Why Spencer Johnson's CSK Debut Got Delayed

LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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