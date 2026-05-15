LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Spencer Johnson Playing Today In Lucknow?

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants won toss, opted to bowl
Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for Lucknow
CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey
Spencer Johnson made his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15).
The Australia left-arm fast bowler had been named as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis ahead of the start of IPL 2026, but Johnson himself was recovering from a back injury that made him miss the Big Bash League. The 30-year-old eventually enjoyed the Chennai camp in late April.
Johnson's last competitive game was in IPL 2025, when he was representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The seamer had suffered back pain and later a stress fracture then.
He joined the Super Kings for INR 1.5 crore and has represented Australia in five ODIs and eight T20Is, having played 71 T20s in all.
As for the match on hand, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai. Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for Lucknow, while for CSK handed Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey.
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.