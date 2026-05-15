LSG Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15) | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15) | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar