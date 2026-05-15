LSG Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
LSG have won the toss and elected to field first
CSK can go to the 3rd spot, if they win the match comprehensively
The match is being played at the Shri Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Shri Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15.
CSK have a bright chance of making it into the playoffs by winning two out of the remaining three matches. However, Jamie Overton's injury just before the all-important match come as a major setback to the Yellow Army as he was one of the mainstay of their bowling attack with 14 wickets in 10 matches.
CSK have replaced Jamie Overton with South African all-rounder Dian Forrester in the squad.
On the other hand, LSG are languishing at the bottom of the table with 6 points from just 3 wins and 8 losses in 11 matches. While LSG possess a lethal pace of Indian pacers, who have impressed fans with their performances, it's their batters that have let them down, including skipper Rishabh Pant, who has only scored 251 runs in 11 matches at an average of 27.89 and a strike rate of 138.
They have already been eliminated from the tournament and would like to finish their remaining matches with wins so they don't end up finishing at the bottom of the points table.
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 59 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.