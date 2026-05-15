LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification: How Chennai Super Kings Can Overtake Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in match 59 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. They need to win the match by 37 runs or more win replace SRH at the third spot in the points table

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LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification
CSK could overthrow LSG to climb to the 3rd spot if they beat LSG by 37 runs or more in Lucknow on May 15. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK need to thrash LSG by 37 runs or more to claim third spot from SRH

  • CSK are currently placed at the 5th spot

  • CSK will face LSG in their next match in Chennai

A spirited Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with a struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 59 of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15.

The five-time defending champions had a horrid start to the ongoing season, losing three matches on the trot at the start, and the team was grappling with injuries to some of its key players, including the talismanic MS Dhoni.

When it looked like they were heading towards another disastrous season, the Yellow Army made a sensational comeback and clawed their way back into the tournament with six wins in their last eight matches.

Sanju Samson played a vital role in CSK's comeback in the season with two centuries and three 'Player of the Match' performances. Later, Ruturaj Gaikwad also found his touch and struck two consecutive half-centuries to bolster CSK's fragile-looking batting.

Check out the live score of LSG vs CSK here.

How Can CSK Topple SRH In Points Table?

While the qualification scenarios are pretty straightforward for CSK and pretty much in their hands, they can also finish in the top two if they manage to win the remaining three matches comprehensively and other results fall in their favor.

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However, if they beat LSG today by the following margin, then they could push Hyderabad down to clinch the 3rd spot as both of them will have 14 points in 12 matches. As CSK are batting first, they'll have to win the match by 37 runs or more to better SRH's run-rate.

IPL 2026 Updates Points Table

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)12840161.053
2Gujarat Titans (Q)12840160.551
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings12660130.12
5Chennai Super Kings11650120.185
6Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
7Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
8Kolkata Knight Riders114709-0.198
9Mumbai Indians (E)124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)113806-0.907

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Super Kings Remaining Fixtures

CSK Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (18 May)

Gujarat Titans Vs CSK (21 May)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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