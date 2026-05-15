LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification: How Chennai Super Kings Can Overtake Sunrisers Hyderabad

Summary of this article
CSK need to thrash LSG by 37 runs or more to claim third spot from SRH
CSK are currently placed at the 5th spot
CSK will face LSG in their next match in Chennai
A spirited Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with a struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 59 of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15.
The five-time defending champions had a horrid start to the ongoing season, losing three matches on the trot at the start, and the team was grappling with injuries to some of its key players, including the talismanic MS Dhoni.
When it looked like they were heading towards another disastrous season, the Yellow Army made a sensational comeback and clawed their way back into the tournament with six wins in their last eight matches.
Sanju Samson played a vital role in CSK's comeback in the season with two centuries and three 'Player of the Match' performances. Later, Ruturaj Gaikwad also found his touch and struck two consecutive half-centuries to bolster CSK's fragile-looking batting.
How Can CSK Topple SRH In Points Table?
While the qualification scenarios are pretty straightforward for CSK and pretty much in their hands, they can also finish in the top two if they manage to win the remaining three matches comprehensively and other results fall in their favor.
However, if they beat LSG today by the following margin, then they could push Hyderabad down to clinch the 3rd spot as both of them will have 14 points in 12 matches. As CSK are batting first, they'll have to win the match by 37 runs or more to better SRH's run-rate.
IPL 2026 Updates Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|13
|0.12
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|7
|0
|9
|-0.198
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Super Kings Remaining Fixtures
Gujarat Titans Vs CSK (21 May)