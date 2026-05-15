LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification: How Chennai Super Kings Can Overtake Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK could overthrow LSG to climb to the 3rd spot if they beat LSG by 37 runs or more in Lucknow on May 15. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

CSK could overthrow LSG to climb to the 3rd spot if they beat LSG by 37 runs or more in Lucknow on May 15. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool