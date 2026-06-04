Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely To Replace Injured Virat Kohli For Afghanistan ODIs - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be named as his replacement, while Rajat Patidar is set to be added to the India A side for the tri-nation series

Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces Injured Virat Kohli- report
Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to replace injured Virat Kohli in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to be picked for the Afghanistan ODIs as Virat Kohli's replacement

  • Virat Kohli is ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury

  • Rajat Patidar is to be added in the India A team for the tri-nation series

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to replace Virat Kohli in the upcoming three-match One Day International series against Afghanistan, starting on June 14 in Dharamsala.

Gaikwad was added to the India A team for the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, slated from June 9, in place of injured Riyan Parag, but is now reportedly promoted to the national team after veteran Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Rajat Patidar, who captained RCB to back-to-back IPL titles recently and also shone with the bat with a 500-run plus season has been included in the India A side to fill the void created by Ruturaj's exclusion.

It is understood that Virat Kohli sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final and will take about two weeks to recover. Though he should be fit before the third ODI against Afghanistan, the selectors would not want to rush him as India have a packed ODI schedule ahead including a white-ball tour to England.

Major Selection Call Incoming On Rohit And Hardik

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It's been understood that the selectors will make the above news official when they sit to select India's squad for the tour of England and the Asian Games.

A call on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will also be taken later this week. Both players have been grappling with injuries in recent times and also missed a significant number of IPL 2026 matches.

They have been included in the ODI series against Afghanistan but with an asterisk of being considered only if they manage to clear the fitness tests at the NCA. While Hardik Pandya has reported to the NCA for the test and could join the Indian team in a week if he clears the test, the India opener hasn't yet arrived at the NCA for the test, and a final call on his selection in the ODI series against Afghanistan and England can be taken by the selectors later this week.

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