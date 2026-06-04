Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely To Replace Injured Virat Kohli For Afghanistan ODIs - Report

They have been included in the ODI series against Afghanistan but with an asterisk of being considered only if they manage to clear the fitness tests at the NCA. While Hardik Pandya has reported to the NCA for the test and could join the Indian team in a week if he clears the test, the India opener hasn't yet arrived at the NCA for the test, and a final call on his selection in the ODI series against Afghanistan and England can be taken by the selectors later this week.