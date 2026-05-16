LSG Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

LSG crushed CSK by seven wickets in IPL 2026 Match 59 as Mitchell Marsh smashed 90 and Akash Singh starred with three wickets

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LSG Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG defeated CSK by seven wickets after chasing 188 in just 16.4 overs in IPL 2026 Match 59

  • Mitchell Marsh starred with a sensational 90 off 38 balls, smashing nine fours and seven sixes

  • Akash Singh impressed on his season debut, taking three wickets in the powerplay for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants produced one of their most complete performances of IPL 2026 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in Match 59 at the Ekana Stadium. Chasing a challenging target of 188, LSG finished at 188/3 in just 16.4 overs and dented CSK’s playoff hopes in emphatic fashion.

The foundation of the victory was laid by Mitchell Marsh, who unleashed a brutal assault on the CSK bowling attack. The Australian smashed 90 off just 38 deliveries, hammering nine fours and seven sixes at a strike rate above 236.

Josh Inglis complemented him brilliantly with 36 runs, while Nicholas Pooran stayed unbeaten on 32 off 17 balls to finish the chase in style. LSG raced to 86 runs in the powerplay and never allowed Chennai a route back into the contest.

Earlier, CSK posted 187/5 after useful contributions from Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube and the middle order. However, Akash Singh’s brilliant spell in the powerplay proved crucial for Lucknow.

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Playing his first game of the season, the left-arm pacer dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel to put CSK under pressure early. He finished with impressive figures of 3/26 and received praise from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after the match.

Mitchell Marsh - Player of the Match

Mitchell Marsh was named Player of the Match for his sensational knock that completely dismantled Chennai Super Kings’ bowling attack. The LSG opener hammered 90 runs off just 38 balls and dominated from the very first over with fearless strokeplay.

Marsh struck seven towering sixes and nine boundaries, helping Lucknow race ahead of the required rate throughout the chase. His explosive innings ensured LSG chased down 188 with 20 balls remaining. Marsh’s aggressive approach against both pace and spin proved decisive as Lucknow registered one of their biggest wins of the IPL 2026 season.

Q

Who won the Player of the Match award in LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 59?

A

Mitchell Marsh won the Player of the Match award for his explosive 90 off 38 balls.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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