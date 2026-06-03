West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: WI Opt To Bowl First – Check Playing XIs From Jamaica

WI opt to bowl first against SL in the 1st ODI
West Indies have recalled both Shimron Hetmyer and Alzarri Joseph for the series
The visitors have turned to Kusal Mendis to lead the side, replacing Charith Asalanka
Sri Lanka will start their all-format tour of the West Indies with a three-match One-Day International series, beginning with the 1st ODI match on Wednesday at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The tour itinerary also includes two Test matches and three T20Is, with both sides keen to push on in the white-ball format.
Sri Lanka will be led by Kusal Mendis in the ODIs and as for the hosts, Shai Hope will hope that they start off on a positive note against the Lankans.
The tourists arrive with a strengthened line-up, featuring several important names in the squad. West Indies have recalled both Shimron Hetmyer and Alzarri Joseph for the series.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Toss Update
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): Justin Greaves, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: LIVE Streaming Info
The WI vs SL ODI series will not be telecast in India. However, Fans in India can watch the live stream of the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka on the FanCode app and website.