West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Live Streaming Details

West Indies face Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, starting Thursday, June 25
Toss update: West Indies have won the toss and opted to field first
Fans in India can watch both Test matches live on the FanCode app and website
West Indies face Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, June 25.
The contest marks a return to red-ball action for both sides, with each team aiming to make a strong start in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle.
West Indies enter the series looking to revive their Test campaign after a difficult start to the WTC cycle. Currently at the bottom of the standings, the hosts will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and build momentum in the longest format.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, arrive with greater confidence after securing a win and a draw against Bangladesh in their previous WTC assignments. Sitting third in the standings, the visitors will look to strengthen their push for a place in the WTC final with a strong showing in the Caribbean.
The two sides have produced closely fought encounters in recent years, especially in the West Indies, where three of their last five Tests have ended in draws. With both teams eager to prove their value in Test cricket, the series promises a competitive battle between evenly matched opponents.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.
West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 Standings
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Live Streaming
Cricket fans in India can watch both Test matches live on the FanCode app and website.