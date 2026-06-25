West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
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West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Here's the toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and latest ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 standings for the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka, beginning on Thursday, June 25, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Live Streaming Details
West Indies' Kemar Roach, right, and teammate Roston Chase celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • West Indies face Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, starting Thursday, June 25

  • Toss update: West Indies have won the toss and opted to field first

  • Fans in India can watch both Test matches live on the FanCode app and website

West Indies face Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, June 25.

The contest marks a return to red-ball action for both sides, with each team aiming to make a strong start in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle.

West Indies enter the series looking to revive their Test campaign after a difficult start to the WTC cycle. Currently at the bottom of the standings, the hosts will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and build momentum in the longest format.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, arrive with greater confidence after securing a win and a draw against Bangladesh in their previous WTC assignments. Sitting third in the standings, the visitors will look to strengthen their push for a place in the WTC final with a strong showing in the Caribbean.

The two sides have produced closely fought encounters in recent years, especially in the West Indies, where three of their last five Tests have ended in draws. With both teams eager to prove their value in Test cricket, the series promises a competitive battle between evenly matched opponents.

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West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 Standings

ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 Standings
ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 Standings Photo: ICC Screengrab
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West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch both Test matches live on the FanCode app and website.

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