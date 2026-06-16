New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Catch the toss update and playing XIs for Match 7 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between NZ-W and SL-W on Tuesday, 16 June, at Rose Bowl

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XIs
New Zealand Women face Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday, 16 June, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Photo: X/ @WHITE_FERNS
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand Women face Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday, 16 June, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton

  • New Zealand Women won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Sri Lanka Women look to bounce back after a disappointing tournament opener

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will face Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in Match 7 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, 16 June, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

New Zealand Women head into the contest looking to recover from a narrow loss against West Indies Women in their opening game. Despite showing fight with both bat and ball, they were unable to cross the finish line and will be determined to secure their first victory of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Women, meanwhile, will be aiming for a turnaround after a tough start to their campaign. A heavy defeat in their opening match has left them searching for answers, and they will look to make key improvements as they chase their first points of the competition.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Kawya Kavindi, Mithali Ayodhya, Nimasha Meepage

Related Content
West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle, left, and Jahzara Claxton celebrate after hitting the winning runs after the Women's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies in Southampton, England, Saturday June 13, 2026. - (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge celebrates reaching her century during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2 match between England and Sri Lanka, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Friday June 12, 2026. - (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt. - X/englandcricket
England Women take on Sri Lanka women in the tournament opener. - | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

Q

When to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, 16 June at Rose Bowl.

Q

Where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

A

The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match live on the JioHotstar website and app.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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