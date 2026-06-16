New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Women face Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday, 16 June, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton
New Zealand Women won the toss and opted to bat first
Sri Lanka Women look to bounce back after a disappointing tournament opener
New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will face Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in Match 7 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, 16 June, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.
New Zealand Women head into the contest looking to recover from a narrow loss against West Indies Women in their opening game. Despite showing fight with both bat and ball, they were unable to cross the finish line and will be determined to secure their first victory of the tournament.
Sri Lanka Women, meanwhile, will be aiming for a turnaround after a tough start to their campaign. A heavy defeat in their opening match has left them searching for answers, and they will look to make key improvements as they chase their first points of the competition.
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Kawya Kavindi, Mithali Ayodhya, Nimasha Meepage
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
When to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, 16 June at Rose Bowl.
Where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match live on the JioHotstar website and app.