AUS-W Vs NED-W Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to field first
The Dutch women are on the verge of elimination after losing initial two matches
The match is being played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton
Netherlands women won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in match 14 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, June 20.
It's a do-or-die match for the Dutch women as they have already lost their initial two matches, and one more loss will put an end to their chances of making it to the next stage.
On the other hand, the Aussie have lived up to their reputation in the tournament so far and are going strong in the tournament so far by winning their initial two matches comprehensively.
In England, more than the pitch, the weather dictates the conditions of the match. While the pitch at the Rose Bowl in the coastal city of Southampton is known to be a sporting one, the overcast conditions above have prompted the Netherlands skipper to bowl first against a strong Aussie batting line-up, with the objective of making some early inroads with the new ball.
AUS-W Vs NED-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to field first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
AUS-W Vs NED-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
Netherlands Women: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Isabel van der Woning