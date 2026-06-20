AUS-W Vs NED-W Toss Update, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

AUS-W Vs NED-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win game at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, June 20

AUS-W Vs NED-W, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026: toss update
Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win game in Southampton. Photo: X/Cricket Netherlands
Summary of this article

  • Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to field first

  • The Dutch women are on the verge of elimination after losing initial two matches

  • The match is being played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton

Netherlands women won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in match 14 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, June 20.

It's a do-or-die match for the Dutch women as they have already lost their initial two matches, and one more loss will put an end to their chances of making it to the next stage.

On the other hand, the Aussie have lived up to their reputation in the tournament so far and are going strong in the tournament so far by winning their initial two matches comprehensively.

In England, more than the pitch, the weather dictates the conditions of the match. While the pitch at the Rose Bowl in the coastal city of Southampton is known to be a sporting one, the overcast conditions above have prompted the Netherlands skipper to bowl first against a strong Aussie batting line-up, with the objective of making some early inroads with the new ball.

AUS-W Vs NED-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Related Content
England women beat Ireland by 4 wickets to register their second win of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. - X/English Cricket
New Zealand Women face Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday, 16 June, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. - Photo: X/ @WHITE_FERNS
Australia's Georgia Wareham, center, celebrates with teammates after running out South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, on the ground, during the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday June 13, 2026. - (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winner's trophy as he poses for a photograph with the winning Indian women cricket team in New Delhi. - | Photo: Handout via PTI

Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to field first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

AUS-W Vs NED-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

Netherlands Women: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Isabel van der Woning

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories