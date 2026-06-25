India A Vs Sri Lanka A, First Unofficial Test: IND Win Toss, Opt To Bat First In Galle

India-A captain Dhruv Jurel won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka-A in the 1st Unofficial Test at the Galle International Stadium today (June 25, 2026). This marks a swift transition from limited-overs fireworks to the grind of red-ball cricket.
This four-day, first-class fixture serves as a crucial developmental stage for both cricket crazy nations. It offers fringe international players and top domestic talents a deserving platform to stake their claim for senior national team selections.
The bilateral series arrives on the heels of the recently concluded Tri-Nation One-Day Series, also featuring Afghanistan's developmental side, in Dambulla. Led by explosive performances, India-A clinched the title on June 21 by defeating the hosts by 66 runs in the final. In the high-scoring showdown, teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a record-breaking 11-ball fifty.
Unlike the 50-over Tri-Series, where both teams played fast-paced white-ball games replete with power-hitting, the Unofficial Test demands an entirely different ball game. Now, these young players will need to survive multiple sessions, build innings, and have patient and productive spells to take all 20 wickets
Spin Could Play A Deciding Role In Galle
Also, the shift in venue from Dambulla to the coastal town of Galle adds another layer of intrigue, as they say. Known for its historic, spin-friendly tracks, the Galle International Stadium will test the batters' technical application against the red ball, while the bowlers will need to adapt depending on conditions.
For India-A players, it is an opportunity to carry their winning momentum into the longest format and have their names counted. Likewise, their counterparts will also be mindful of what's at stake. Of course, Sri Lanka-A, being the hosts, will fancy their chances. Exploit home conditions and 'extract' sweet revenge, that should be their battle cry.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, First Unofficial Test: Toss Update
India A have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the first of the two unofficial tests in Galle.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, First Unofficial Test: Playing XIs
India A Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Pandey
Sri Lanka A Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Pawantha Weerasinghe, Dilum Sudeera, Ravindu Fernando, Kavindu Pathiratne, Dulaj Samuditha, Chamika Gunasekara, Ahan Wickramasinghe
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, First Unofficial Test: Streaming Info
The first unofficial test between India A and Sri Lanka A will not be televised in India. You can still watch the live streaming of the match on the Sri Lanka cricket's YouTube channel. The live action will begin from 10:00 AM IST.