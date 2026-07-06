India's New Zealand Tour To Kick Off With A Team's Shadow Tour, Departure For Sri Lanka Series Also Confirmed

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The India A team will have a shadow tour of New Zealand comprising of three List A matches and two first-class games ahead of the senior team with some first-team cricketers likely to be drafted in the A team to gain valuable match practice

IND A Shadow tour to NZ, SL tour departure
India A team is set to tour New Zealand ahead of the main team for three List A matches and two first-class games. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India A team is set to tour New Zealand ahead of the main team for three List A matches and two first-class games

  • Some players from the senior team are likely to be put in the A team to gain match practice ahead of the New Zealand series

  • India will depart for Sri Lanka for the two-match test series on August 4 or 5

India A will undertake a shadow tour of New Zealand ahead of the senior team's multi-format series in the country, with the itinerary comprising three List A matches and two first-class games that could feature a handful of players from the national Test squad.

The India A assignment is expected to serve as a preparatory platform for players in contention for the senior side, with some first-team cricketers likely to be drafted into the squad to gain valuable match practice in New Zealand conditions before the marquee series.

The tour schedule includes three 50-over games followed by two first-class 'Tests', allowing the team management to assess both red-ball and white-ball options ahead of the senior team's engagements.

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka is tentatively scheduled to depart on August 4 or 5.

The team is expected to play a warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Board President's XI starting August 8 as part of its acclimatisation programme before the opening Test, which is slated to begin on August 15.

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The preparatory fixture is aimed at helping the players adjust to local conditions before the start of the two-match Test series.

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