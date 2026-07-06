India's New Zealand Tour To Kick Off With A Team's Shadow Tour, Departure For Sri Lanka Series Also Confirmed

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 11:03 pm

The India A team will have a shadow tour of New Zealand comprising of three List A matches and two first-class games ahead of the senior team with some first-team cricketers likely to be drafted in the A team to gain valuable match practice

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 11:03 pm

India A team is set to tour New Zealand ahead of the main team for three List A matches and two first-class games. Photo: X/BCCI