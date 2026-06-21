India-A Vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: SL Win Toss, Invite IND To Bat First

India A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Follow live action as India A take on Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation A Series final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026 Updates
India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Sooryavanshi, Gaikwad Headline IND’s Dambulla Clash X/BCCI
Welcome to our live coverage of the India-A vs Sri Lanka-A, 2026 Tri-Series final! The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium hosts this high-stakes clash between two emerging teams representing continental heavyweights, India and Sri Lanka. History shows that 'A-Team' tournaments are rare but serve as the ultimate testing ground for future international stars. Of course, a few on the roster already have had international exposure, yet today's finale will put these talents in the limelight before their initiation. India's teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, alongside captains Tilak Varma and Sahan Arachchige, are among them. Hosts Sri Lanka topped the table with three wins in four, including a 1-03-thrashing of Afghanistan in the final league match. Despite winning two of four, India became the first team to qualify for the final. In the league stage, the two teams met twice and shared the bragging rights. India registered an 8-run win in the opener, while Sri Lanka held their nerves to claim a super over thriller the next time they met, a tense outing that witnessed Sooryavanshi involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lankan bowler Vishen Halambage. Battlelines are already drawn, for sure. Expect another thriller. Follow IND-A vs SL-A live.
LIVE UPDATES

India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka A have won the toss and have opted to field.

India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Streaming Info

The India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on SonyLIV.

India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Good Morning!

Hello, we are back with another live blog! It’s time for the Tri-Series Final 2026 as India A take on Sri Lanka A. Stay tuned for live updates, scores, and all the action from the match.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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