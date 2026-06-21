India-A Vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: SL Win Toss, Invite IND To Bat First

India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Sooryavanshi, Gaikwad Headline IND’s Dambulla Clash X/BCCI

Welcome to our live coverage of the India-A vs Sri Lanka-A, 2026 Tri-Series final! The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium hosts this high-stakes clash between two emerging teams representing continental heavyweights, India and Sri Lanka. History shows that 'A-Team' tournaments are rare but serve as the ultimate testing ground for future international stars. Of course, a few on the roster already have had international exposure, yet today's finale will put these talents in the limelight before their initiation. India's teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, alongside captains Tilak Varma and Sahan Arachchige, are among them. Hosts Sri Lanka topped the table with three wins in four, including a 1-03-thrashing of Afghanistan in the final league match. Despite winning two of four, India became the first team to qualify for the final. In the league stage, the two teams met twice and shared the bragging rights. India registered an 8-run win in the opener, while Sri Lanka held their nerves to claim a super over thriller the next time they met, a tense outing that witnessed Sooryavanshi involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lankan bowler Vishen Halambage. Battlelines are already drawn, for sure. Expect another thriller. Follow IND-A vs SL-A live.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jun 2026, 09:46:53 am IST India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Toss Update Sri Lanka A have won the toss and have opted to field.

21 Jun 2026, 09:31:54 am IST India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score, Tri-Series Final 2026: Streaming Info The India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on SonyLIV.