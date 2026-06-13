Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 3: SL Bowling First - Check Playing XIs For ODI Tri-Nation Series Clash

Afghanistan A meet Sri Lanka A in match 3 of the ODI Tri-Nation series
Sri Lanka A won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check Playing XIs for both teams
Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are set to lock horns in Match 3 of the ODI Tri-Nation Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Saturday, June 13.
The toss has gone in Sri Lanka A’s favor, with the hosts opting to bowl first and back their bowling attack to make early inroads on a Dambulla surface that has generally offered assistance to both seamers and spinners.
Afghanistan A enter the contest brimming with confidence after pulling off a thrilling four-run DLS victory over India A earlier in the tournament, a result that showcased their fighting spirit and depth.
Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after their narrow defeat to India A despite a strong chase led by experienced campaigners at the top. With both teams eyeing crucial points in the race to the final, fans can expect a competitive battle between two evenly matched sides in what promises to be an important fixture of the tri-series.
Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A 3rd ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Toss Update
Sri Lanka A have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A 3rd ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman