Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 3: SL Bowling First - Check Playing XIs For ODI Tri-Nation Series Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to bowl first against Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation Series match 3 in Dambulla on June 13, Saturday

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 3
Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 3: SL Bowling First - Check Playing XIs For ODI Tri-Nation Series Clash Photo: X/OfficialSLC
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan A meet Sri Lanka A in match 3 of the ODI Tri-Nation series

  • Sri Lanka A won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check Playing XIs for both teams

Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A are set to lock horns in Match 3 of the ODI Tri-Nation Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Saturday, June 13.

The toss has gone in Sri Lanka A’s favor, with the hosts opting to bowl first and back their bowling attack to make early inroads on a Dambulla surface that has generally offered assistance to both seamers and spinners.

Afghanistan A enter the contest brimming with confidence after pulling off a thrilling four-run DLS victory over India A earlier in the tournament, a result that showcased their fighting spirit and depth.

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after their narrow defeat to India A despite a strong chase led by experienced campaigners at the top. With both teams eyeing crucial points in the race to the final, fans can expect a competitive battle between two evenly matched sides in what promises to be an important fixture of the tri-series.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A 3rd ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka A have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A 3rd ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz

Related Content
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's captain Tilak Varma and others return to the pavilion amid rainfall during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Ruturaj Gaikwad Silences Critics With Stunning Century In Tri Series Clash - X/BCCI
Ayush Badoni and India A celebrate a fall of wicket. - Sony Liv
India A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, 1st ODI: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs From The Tri-Nation Series Clash - X/Asian Cricket Council

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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