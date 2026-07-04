Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Miami Stadium
Argentina Vs Cape Verde Live Match Gallery, FIFA World cup 2026: After a historic group stage, debutants Cape Verde face a monumental test against the might of Argentina at Miami Stadium. Under the bright lights, the "Blue Sharks" must orchestrate the ultimate giant-killing act against Lionel Scaloni's star-studded "Albiceleste" to secure a spot in the Round of 16. With the weight of expectations heavy, Lionel Messi & Co. aim to assert their dominance and continue their path toward glory. However, Bubista’s resilient side, led by the steadfast Vozinha, faces a Himalayan task. The Cape Verdean defense must deliver a world-stopping performance to thwart the relentless Argentine onslaught. In this high-stakes Round of 16 clash, tactical discipline will be pushed to the absolute limit. It is a David vs Goliath drama. See the best photos from the ARG vs CPV football match here:
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