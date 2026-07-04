Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Miami Stadium

Argentina Vs Cape Verde Live Match Gallery, FIFA World cup 2026: After a historic group stage, debutants Cape Verde face a monumental test against the might of Argentina at Miami Stadium. Under the bright lights, the "Blue Sharks" must orchestrate the ultimate giant-killing act against Lionel Scaloni's star-studded "Albiceleste" to secure a spot in the Round of 16. With the weight of expectations heavy, Lionel Messi & Co. aim to assert their dominance and continue their path toward glory. However, Bubista’s resilient side, led by the steadfast Vozinha, faces a Himalayan task. The Cape Verdean defense must deliver a world-stopping performance to thwart the relentless Argentine onslaught. In this high-stakes Round of 16 clash, tactical discipline will be pushed to the absolute limit. It is a David vs Goliath drama. See the best photos from the ARG vs CPV football match here:

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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens Marta Lavandier/AP Photo
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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Fans arrive before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens Marta Lavandier/AP Photo
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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
An Argentina fan looks on before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens Chris Carlson/AP Photo
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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A fan of Argentina waits for the beginning of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, walks to the field for warm up before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha warms-up prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Argentina in Miami Gardens AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) warms up before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens Chris Carlson/AP Photo
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Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
An Argentina fan looks on before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens Chris Carlson/AP Photo
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