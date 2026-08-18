Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang Cincinnati Open Round of 32: Check the preview, live streaming details, venue, head-to-head and the other details of the Sabalenka vs Wang clash at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio

image Prefer on Google
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open: Preview, When And Where To Watch
US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts to winning a match against Erika Andreeva, of Russia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka takes on Xinyu Wang in the Cincinnati Open third round, with a quarterfinal spot up for grabs

  • Sabalenka enters as the World No.1 and leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Wang

  • Wang has already battled past Donna Vekic and will look to challenge Sabalenka with her aggressive baseline game

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Xinyu Wang in a blockbuster third-round clash at the 2026 Cincinnati Open on Tuesday, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. The top seed arrives in Ohio after defeating Talia Gibson 6-2, 7-6(2) in her tournament opener, producing 13 aces and overcoming a late challenge from the Australian.

Sabalenka’s Power Faces Wang’s Growing Confidence

Sabalenka has built an imposing record on hard courts this season and has won seven of her last 10 matches. She also has a strong history in Cincinnati, having reached at least the Round of 16 in each of her previous five appearances after winning her opening match.

Wang, meanwhile, has already survived two demanding tests in Cincinnati. The Chinese player beat Hanne Vandewinkel in straight sets before producing a comeback against 31st seed Donna Vekic, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Wang 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open. Wang, however, has already shown she can trouble elite opposition, and her aggressive baseline game could test Sabalenka if the Belarusian's serve and first-strike tennis are not at their best.

Related Content
World number one Jannik Sinner pulled out of this week's Cincinnati Masters 1000 tournament. - janniksin/X
Ekaterina Alexandrova celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. - | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
Aryna Sabalenka reacts during a match against Ekaterina Alexandrova during the round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis tournament in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 - (Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP)
Naomi Osaka of Japan, left, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hug each other at the end of their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026 - (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

With Sabalenka the overwhelming favourite on paper, Wang's ability to absorb the pace and extend rallies could determine whether this becomes another straightforward win or a genuine test for the top seed.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 Round Of 32: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 be played?

A

The venue for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Xinyu Wang Round of 32 is the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Q

When will the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 be played?

A

The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 match has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST, 19 August approximately.

Q

Where to watch the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026?

A

The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 will not be live streamed in India as there are no informations available.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories