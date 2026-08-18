Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Xinyu Wang in the Cincinnati Open third round, with a quarterfinal spot up for grabs
Sabalenka enters as the World No.1 and leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Wang
Wang has already battled past Donna Vekic and will look to challenge Sabalenka with her aggressive baseline game
World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Xinyu Wang in a blockbuster third-round clash at the 2026 Cincinnati Open on Tuesday, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. The top seed arrives in Ohio after defeating Talia Gibson 6-2, 7-6(2) in her tournament opener, producing 13 aces and overcoming a late challenge from the Australian.
Sabalenka’s Power Faces Wang’s Growing Confidence
Sabalenka has built an imposing record on hard courts this season and has won seven of her last 10 matches. She also has a strong history in Cincinnati, having reached at least the Round of 16 in each of her previous five appearances after winning her opening match.
Wang, meanwhile, has already survived two demanding tests in Cincinnati. The Chinese player beat Hanne Vandewinkel in straight sets before producing a comeback against 31st seed Donna Vekic, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Wang 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open. Wang, however, has already shown she can trouble elite opposition, and her aggressive baseline game could test Sabalenka if the Belarusian's serve and first-strike tennis are not at their best.
With Sabalenka the overwhelming favourite on paper, Wang's ability to absorb the pace and extend rallies could determine whether this becomes another straightforward win or a genuine test for the top seed.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 Round Of 32: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 be played?
The venue for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Xinyu Wang Round of 32 is the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.
When will the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 be played?
The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 match has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST, 19 August approximately.
Where to watch the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026?
The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Xinyu Wang, Cincinnati Open 2026 will not be live streamed in India as there are no informations available.