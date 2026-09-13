Rybakina Ends Sabalenka’s Reign To Claim Maiden US Open Crown In New York

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Elena Rybakina defeated defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open 2026 women’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, ending Sabalenka’s bid for a third straight title. Rybakina made the stronger start, using her powerful serve and aggressive returns to take the opening set. Sabalenka responded in the second, raising her intensity and forcing a decider after edging the set 7-5. However, Rybakina regained her composure and quickly seized control in the third, breaking Sabalenka twice before closing out the match in 2 hours and 21 minutes. The victory gave Rybakina her first US Open crown and third Grand Slam title, while also confirming her rise to the world No. 1 ranking.

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Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, kisses the trophy after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Champion
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, holds the trophy after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
2/20
Elena Rybakina, Maria SharapovaUS Open Final
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, left, poses for a photo with former tennis player Maria Sharapova, right, after Rybakina won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
3/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Champion 2026
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, holds the trophy after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
4/20
US Open Women Final Winner Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, holds up her prize check after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
5/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Final 2026
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, speaks after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
6/20
US Open Final: Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, right, embraces Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, after Rybakina won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
7/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Final
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, greets the chair umpire after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
8/20
Aryna Sabalenka US Open Final
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, smashes her racket after losing the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
9/20
Elena Rybakina Winner US Open Tennis Championships
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, embraces members of her box after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
10/20
Aryna Sabalenka U.S. Open tennis championships
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, speaks after she lost the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
11/20
US Open 2026 Final Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, reacts after she won her match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
12/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis 2026 Final
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Sydney Schaefer
13/20
US Open Tennis 2026 Final Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
14/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Championships Final
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
15/20
US Open Tennis Final Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
16/20
US Open Tennis 2026 Final Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Sydney Schaefer
17/20
Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Women Final
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
18/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Championships Women Final
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
19/20
Aryna Sabalenka US Open Women Final
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, arrives for her match against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
20/20
Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Women Final
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, arrives for a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

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