Rybakina Ends Sabalenka’s Reign To Claim Maiden US Open Crown In New York

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 September 2026 2:14 pm

Elena Rybakina defeated defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open 2026 women’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, ending Sabalenka’s bid for a third straight title. Rybakina made the stronger start, using her powerful serve and aggressive returns to take the opening set. Sabalenka responded in the second, raising her intensity and forcing a decider after edging the set 7-5. However, Rybakina regained her composure and quickly seized control in the third, breaking Sabalenka twice before closing out the match in 2 hours and 21 minutes. The victory gave Rybakina her first US Open crown and third Grand Slam title, while also confirming her rise to the world No. 1 ranking.