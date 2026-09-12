Zverev Holds His Nerve In Two Thrillers To Storm Into US Open Final
Alexander Zverev held his nerve in two tight tie-breaks to defeat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(9-7), 7-6(8-6) and reach the US Open final for the second time. The top seed made the stronger start, breaking Khachanov early and taking the opening set 6-3. Khachanov responded in the second, forcing a tie-break, but Zverev’s serve proved decisive as he saved set points before edging it 9-7. The third set followed a similar pattern, with neither player able to establish a lasting advantage. Zverev eventually held his nerve in another tense breaker, winning 8-6 to complete a straight-sets victory. The German, who won the French Open earlier this year, has now reached three consecutive Grand Slam finals.
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