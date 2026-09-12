Zverev Holds His Nerve In Two Thrillers To Storm Into US Open Final

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Alexander Zverev held his nerve in two tight tie-breaks to defeat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(9-7), 7-6(8-6) and reach the US Open final for the second time. The top seed made the stronger start, breaking Khachanov early and taking the opening set 6-3. Khachanov responded in the second, forcing a tie-break, but Zverev’s serve proved decisive as he saved set points before edging it 9-7. The third set followed a similar pattern, with neither player able to establish a lasting advantage. Zverev eventually held his nerve in another tense breaker, winning 8-6 to complete a straight-sets victory. The German, who won the French Open earlier this year, has now reached three consecutive Grand Slam finals.

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Alexander Zverev Vs Karen Khachanov US open 2026 Men's semifinals
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after he won his match against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Karen Khachanov us open 2026
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, gestures after he lost his match to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev Vs Karen Khachanov US open 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, left, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, right, meet at the net after Zverev won their match during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexander Zverev us open 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates winning a match against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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us open 2026 semi final photo gallery
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates winning a match against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
5/10
US Open 2026 mens singles semifinal
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, reacts after he lost his match to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Zverev vs Khachanov match photo
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev US Open final 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, talks to the chair umpire during a match against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Karen Khachanov US Open semifinal
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, right, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, left, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Sydney Schaefer
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Flushing Meadows tennis photography
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Zverev Grand Slam final 2026
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

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