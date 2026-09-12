In Photos | Houthi Supporters Rally In Sanaa, Fighters Mobilise Across Yemen
Houthi supporters gathered in Sanaa on September 11 for a rally marking the group’s reported capture of Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The rally featured chants and rifles, while a mobilisation campaign in the capital brought Houthi fighters onto the streets for marches and weapons checks. Residents followed developments through newspapers, and a worshipper prayed at the Al-Shamy Mosque. In Mahra province, workers prepared gas cylinders at a station and a baker sold freshly baked bread in Al-Ghaydah. Young men played near a beached fishing boat in Al-Ghaydah district, with the images spanning Sanaa and other parts of Yemen.
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