In Photos | Houthi Supporters Rally In Sanaa, Fighters Mobilise Across Yemen

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Houthi supporters gathered in Sanaa on September 11 for a rally marking the group’s reported capture of Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The rally featured chants and rifles, while a mobilisation campaign in the capital brought Houthi fighters onto the streets for marches and weapons checks. Residents followed developments through newspapers, and a worshipper prayed at the Al-Shamy Mosque. In Mahra province, workers prepared gas cylinders at a station and a baker sold freshly baked bread in Al-Ghaydah. Young men played near a beached fishing boat in Al-Ghaydah district, with the images spanning Sanaa and other parts of Yemen.

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Houthi rallies, fighters and daily life inside Yemen
Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi rebels chant and raise rifles during a rally organized to celebrate the group’s capture of Mayun Island in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
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Ansar Allah demonstrations
Supporters celebrate as they attend a rally organized by Yemen's Houthi rebels to celebrate the group's capture of Mayun Island in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
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Pro-Houthi military parades
Supporters of Yemen's Houthi rebels gather during a rally organized to celebrate the group's capture of Mayun Island in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
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Life in Houthi-controlled Sanaa
A worshipper prostrates in prayer at the Al-Shamy Mosque in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
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Photos show Houthi rallies and fighters
Yemen's Houthi rebels ride a motorbike during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP
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photo gallery Yemen conflict
Yemen's Houthi rebels chat as they check their weapons during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Houthi fighters checking weapons photo
Yemen's Houthi rebels march during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Sanaa daily life pictures
A worker prepares gas cylinders for refilling at a gas station in Mahra, Yemen, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdulnasser Alseddik
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Living under Houthi rule
People read a newspaper to follow the war news at a shop in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. Arabic on the from page reads, "military spokesman promised Riyadh to revenge for civilians blood". | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
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Yemen humanitarian situation
A Yemeni worker sells freshly baked bread at a bakery in Al-Ghaydah, Mahra province, Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdulnasser Alseddik
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Daily life inside Yemen
Young men play near a beached fishing boat at a site in Al-Ghaydah district, in Al Mukalla, Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdulnasser Alseddik

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