‘They Used To Sneak A Look’: Pujara Reopens 2017 DRS Storm With Explosive Claim About Australia

Cheteshwar alleged Australia had access to a live dressing-room feed during the 2017 series
The controversy erupted when Steve Smith looked towards the Australian dressing room while considering a DRS review
India recovered from the opening defeat to beat Australia 2-1 in the four-Test
Nearly a decade after one of the most contentious moments of India’s 2017 home series against Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara has offered another perspective on the infamous Steve Smith “brain fade” incident.
Speaking to Aakash Chopra on Baith And Bol, Pujara claimed Australia’s remarkably accurate DRS calls were linked to access to a live feed in their dressing room. He said the Indian players were unaware that such a setup was being used at the time.
“Every time you looked at their [Australia] DRS decisions, they were spot on. They knew whether they had to take it or not. Until then, none of us Indian players were aware that Australia had a live feed in their dressing room,” Pujara said.
“Normally, the dressing-room feed is delayed, but they had a live feed ready. So, they used to sneak a look towards the dressing room so that nobody would catch them, and then make the call on whether to take the DRS or not,” he added.
What happened with Steve Smith in Bengaluru?
The controversy erupted during the second Test in Bengaluru in March 2017. Smith was struck on the pad by Umesh Yadav and given out LBW. Unsure whether to review the decision, he first consulted Peter Handscomb before turning towards the Australian dressing room.
The moment was spotted by India captain Virat Kohli, who intervened. The umpires subsequently refused to allow Smith to seek outside assistance before making his DRS decision. Cricket's playing conditions explicitly prohibited players from receiving signals or advice from the dressing room when deciding whether to review an umpire's decision.
Smith later admitted that he had made a mistake, famously describing the incident as a “brain fade”. Handscomb also accepted responsibility, saying he had suggested Smith look towards the box and that he was unaware of the rule.
Pujara’s version adds another layer
Pujara’s recollection is significant because the controversy was never confined to that single incident. Kohli had claimed after the match that he had seen Australian players looking towards their dressing room for DRS guidance on earlier occasions and had alerted the officials. Australia, however, rejected the broader allegation, while Cricket Australia described Kohli’s claims as “outrageous”.
The Bengaluru Test itself became a turning point in the series. India won by 75 runs, levelling the four-match series at 1-1 after Australia had won the opener in Pune. India eventually claimed the series 2-1 in Dharamsala.
For Pujara, the episode remains more than an old controversy. His latest comments reopen questions about how Australia approached DRS during that fiercely contested series, and why the Smith incident became such a defining moment in one of the most heated India-Australia contests of the era.