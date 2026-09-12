‘Has A Single Batter Been Produced?’ Wasim Akram Questions PSL, Cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As An Example

Wasim Akram questioned the Pakistan Super League's inability to produce standout batting talent despite completing 10 years.
The former captain cited 15-year-old Indian sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the benchmark for early talent identification.
Akram noted that while the PSL has produced quality bowlers, Pakistan's development structure fails to groom elite young batters
Wasim Akram has questioned the Pakistan Super League’s failure to produce a standout batting talent even after 10 years, using India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an example of what Pakistan cricket should aim for.
The Pakistan great, who has been closely associated with franchise cricket in both countries through coaching and mentoring roles, made the remarks during a media interaction in Lahore.
Sooryavanshi has emerged through the IPL as one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers, and his rise is now being noticed well beyond Indian cricket. Still only 15, the left-hander has built a reputation for fearless strokeplay and for taking on established international bowlers.
Akram said Pakistan’s system is not identifying and developing elite batting talent early enough. He added that the pathway below the PSL needs far more attention.
Lack Of Batting Talent
Akram’s criticism was direct. He said the PSL has helped produce bowlers, but not batting talent of similar impact.
“It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes, we have produced a few bowlers, but tell me have we produced any noteworthy batting talent?” Akram said.
He said the PSL has unearthed several quality bowlers, but it has struggled to offer Pakistan a comparable stream of young batters.
Sooryavanshi Comparison
Akram then pointed to Sooryavanshi. He used the Indian teenager’s rise to explain the kind of breakthrough player Pakistan need.
“I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year old then we will see improvement coming through,” he said.
Akram referred to Sooryavanshi as 14, though the Indian youngster is now 15. His broader point was clear — Pakistan need a system that can spot and shape exceptional batting talent at a much younger age.
Club Cricket Push
Akram also widened the debate. He said the problem does not begin and end with the PSL.
“Club cricket needs to be revived if we want improvement in red ball cricket. The PCB should spend 100 million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore, as talent comes from club cricket,” Akram said.
He specifically named Karachi and Lahore as centres where the Pakistan Cricket Board should invest 100 million rupees each. In his view, club cricket remains the base for stronger red-ball players and a healthier talent pipeline.