‘Has A Single Batter Been Produced?’ Wasim Akram Questions PSL, Cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As An Example

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram questioned the Pakistan Super League in Lahore for failing to unearth standout batting talent over the past decade. Highlighting India's teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a model, Akram urged the PCB to invest in club cricket across Karachi and Lahore to strengthen grassroots development.

image Prefer on Google
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram | Photo: FILE
Summary of this article

  • Wasim Akram questioned the Pakistan Super League's inability to produce standout batting talent despite completing 10 years.

  • The former captain cited 15-year-old Indian sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the benchmark for early talent identification.

  • Akram noted that while the PSL has produced quality bowlers, Pakistan's development structure fails to groom elite young batters

Wasim Akram has questioned the Pakistan Super League’s failure to produce a standout batting talent even after 10 years, using India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an example of what Pakistan cricket should aim for.

The Pakistan great, who has been closely associated with franchise cricket in both countries through coaching and mentoring roles, made the remarks during a media interaction in Lahore.

Sooryavanshi has emerged through the IPL as one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers, and his rise is now being noticed well beyond Indian cricket. Still only 15, the left-hander has built a reputation for fearless strokeplay and for taking on established international bowlers.

Also Read: 9 Sixes By A No. 9 Batter On Test Debut: Razaullah’s Record Knock Steals The Show At Edgbaston | Watch

Akram said Pakistan’s system is not identifying and developing elite batting talent early enough. He added that the pathway below the PSL needs far more attention.

Lack Of Batting Talent

Akram’s criticism was direct. He said the PSL has helped produce bowlers, but not batting talent of similar impact.

Related Content
File image of Wasim Akram - File
India's players celebrate following the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
New Delhi: India's players and support staff during a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI

“It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes, we have produced a few bowlers, but tell me have we produced any noteworthy batting talent?” Akram said.

He said the PSL has unearthed several quality bowlers, but it has struggled to offer Pakistan a comparable stream of young batters.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In, Sanju Samson Out? India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I Vs Afghanistan

Sooryavanshi Comparison

Akram then pointed to Sooryavanshi. He used the Indian teenager’s rise to explain the kind of breakthrough player Pakistan need.

“I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year old then we will see improvement coming through,” he said.

Akram referred to Sooryavanshi as 14, though the Indian youngster is now 15. His broader point was clear — Pakistan need a system that can spot and shape exceptional batting talent at a much younger age.

Also Read: Who Is Razaullah? Pakistan’s Unheralded 21-Year-Old Who Turned His Test Debut Into An England Nightmare

Club Cricket Push

Akram also widened the debate. He said the problem does not begin and end with the PSL.

“Club cricket needs to be revived if we want improvement in red ball cricket. The PCB should spend 100 million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore, as talent comes from club cricket,” Akram said.

He specifically named Karachi and Lahore as centres where the Pakistan Cricket Board should invest 100 million rupees each. In his view, club cricket remains the base for stronger red-ball players and a healthier talent pipeline.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories