Is Ishan Kishan Seriously Injured? Here’s What Happened & His Current Status

Ishan Kishan left India’s training session after appearing to strain his back while attempting to evade a Navdeep Saini bouncer
Kishan returned after around 30 minutes and showed no visible discomfort, easing immediate concerns over the injury during training
Saini later said Kishan was fine after checking with him, adding there was nothing to worry about currently
Team India’s first full-fledged training session for the Afghanistan T20Is kicked off on Friday evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. However, it was soon rocked by an injury scare when wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan left the nets with a back strain.
What Does Outlook Know?
Ishan went all guns blazing against the spinners to begin his net session, alongside captain Shreyas Iyer. He switched to the pacers’ net after an hour-long session against the tweakers. Soon came in out-of-favour India pacer Navdeep Saini, who was present to assist the Indian team as a net bowler.
A moment came when Saini bowled a bouncer and Ishan, instead of ducking, bent backward to evade it. However, in the process, he seemed to have strained his back. The physio and support staff rushed in to check on him as he looked in discomfort from a distance.
What Did Saini Say?
While speculations about Ishan’s injury peaked, Saini gave a major update on the wicketkeeper-batter’s condition. Speaking to The Indian Express, the pacer revealed that Ishan was fine.
“Me and Ishan have played together for quite a while. We know each other very well. I know his weaknesses, so I thought of exploiting it with a short ball. He couldn’t play it. I walked up to him later and asked him how he is doing. He said he is doing fine, so there is nothing to worry about,” Saini was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Fresh from a standout performance in the Duleep Trophy final, where he scored 270 and 80 against South Zone, Kishan looked in good touch during the training session. He was particularly aggressive against the spinners, using his attacking strokeplay to repeatedly clear the ropes. However, his practice was cut short when he appeared to strain his back.