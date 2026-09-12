9 Sixes By A No. 9 Batter On Test Debut: Razaullah’s Record Knock Steals The Show At Edgbaston | Watch

Razaullah has become one of the biggest stories from the Pakistan tour of England, after his 81 runs off just 63 balls, powered by nine sixes and four boundaries. The 21-year-old walked in at 9 with Pakistan's score at 312/7, still trailing by eight runs.
Mardan-born Razaullah went on an assault, taking on bowlers like Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue. Credit to his record-breaking 9 sixes - most in a debut Test innings - Pakistan was able to put up a target of 130 runs after getting dismissed on 132 in the first innings.
Razaullah Inning's Highlight
'I Wasn’t Scared Of Pace'
Pakistan's second innings ended on 449 runs, with Razaullah being the last batter to get out, trying to hit Dan Lawrence for one more maximum.
By the time he got out, he had restored some of the team's dignity on a tour that had been disappointing for Pakistan.
After the stumps on Day 3 he said, "I was being selective with which balls to slog, but they all seemed within range. I wanted to take it as deep as possible. I wasn’t scared of pace."
Razaullah Sixes
"I wanted to punish the balls from Archer that landed on a hard length. There’s nothing to be scared of when you’re playing for your country. I was just enjoying myself," he added.
Enjoyed To Standing Ovation
English bowlers were continuously attacking Razaullah with short balls, but the 21-year-old had all the answers. "My favourite ball [to face] is the short ball. I just believed in myself. I thought if I played 50 balls, I’d get a positive result. And thankfully that happened."
Talking about the standing ovation after getting out Razaullah said, "I enjoyed the standing ovation. I like to enjoy life, and I was relishing the moment."