9 Sixes By A No. 9 Batter On Test Debut: Razaullah’s Record Knock Steals The Show At Edgbaston | Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

Pakistan debutant Razaullah mounted a spirited second-innings fightback against England on Day 3 by smashing 81 off 63 balls. Walking in at No. 9 with Pakistan trailing, the 21-year-old struck nine sixes to equal Tim Southee's world record and lift the visitors to 449, setting England a 130-run target.

image Prefer on Google
Razaullah Hit Nine Sixes in His Innings. England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test
Razaullah Hit Nine Sixes in His Innings. England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test | Photo: Screengrab

Razaullah has become one of the biggest stories from the Pakistan tour of England, after his 81 runs off just 63 balls, powered by nine sixes and four boundaries. The 21-year-old walked in at 9 with Pakistan's score at 312/7, still trailing by eight runs.

Mardan-born Razaullah went on an assault, taking on bowlers like Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue. Credit to his record-breaking 9 sixes - most in a debut Test innings - Pakistan was able to put up a target of 130 runs after getting dismissed on 132 in the first innings.

Razaullah Inning's Highlight

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In, Sanju Samson Out? India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I Vs Afghanistan

'I Wasn’t Scared Of Pace'

Pakistan's second innings ended on 449 runs, with Razaullah being the last batter to get out, trying to hit Dan Lawrence for one more maximum.

By the time he got out, he had restored some of the team's dignity on a tour that had been disappointing for Pakistan.

After the stumps on Day 3 he said, "I was being selective with which balls to slog, but they all seemed within range. I wanted to take it as deep as possible. I wasn’t scared of pace."

Razaullah Sixes

"I wanted to punish the balls from Archer that landed on a hard length. There’s nothing to be scared of when you’re playing for your country. I was just enjoying myself," he added.

Related Content
Pakistan's Razaullah celebrates making 50 runs on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 - (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
England's Joe Root leaves the field after being dismissed by Pakistan's Razaullah Khan on day one of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. - | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Pakistan's Babar Azam, leaves the pitch, after a wicket taken by England's Josh Tongue, during day one of the third cricket test match between England and Pakistan, at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 - (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Babar Azam revealed at a Birmingham press conference that the PCB's selection decision came as a surprise to him. - File

Enjoyed To Standing Ovation

English bowlers were continuously attacking Razaullah with short balls, but the 21-year-old had all the answers. "My favourite ball [to face] is the short ball. I just believed in myself. I thought if I played 50 balls, I’d get a positive result. And thankfully that happened."

Talking about the standing ovation after getting out Razaullah said, "I enjoyed the standing ovation. I like to enjoy life, and I was relishing the moment."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories