Modi-Putin Talks: India, Russia Push For $100 Billion Trade By 2030

Union Minister Piyush Goyal had flagged the target earlier. At an event in New Delhi on 10 September with Russian minister of industry and trade Anton Alikhanov, he said annual trade of about $60bn would have to grow by another $40bn over four years, sustained by double-digit expansion. “The targets set by the two heads of state would be a measure of the performance of both governments and businesses,” Goyal said at INNOPROM, an international industrial trade fair that began in New Delhi on Thursday.